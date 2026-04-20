Harry Toffolo News: Bags assist
Toffolo assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC.
Toffolo left Saturday with an assist for his second of the season. From left back, he's generated 22 crosses with 27 clearances and making 21 tackles in eight appearances, all of them coming as starts.
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