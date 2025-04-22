Harry Toffolo News: Makes huge clearance in first start

Toffolo recorded one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles in Monday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Toffolo made his first Premier League start of the season Monday and just his fourth appearance. He made one of the biggest plays of the match in the 63rd minute when he made a wildly athletic clearance off the goal line on a Dejan Kulusevski header. Since Spurs scored late in the match to make it 2-1, that play by Toffolo gave Forest three points and kept the club narrowly in third place in the table with just five matches to play. In addition to his three clearances, he won three tackles, blocked two shots, intercepted one pass and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.