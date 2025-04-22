Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harry Toffolo headshot

Harry Toffolo News: Makes huge clearance in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Toffolo recorded one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles in Monday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Toffolo made his first Premier League start of the season Monday and just his fourth appearance. He made one of the biggest plays of the match in the 63rd minute when he made a wildly athletic clearance off the goal line on a Dejan Kulusevski header. Since Spurs scored late in the match to make it 2-1, that play by Toffolo gave Forest three points and kept the club narrowly in third place in the table with just five matches to play. In addition to his three clearances, he won three tackles, blocked two shots, intercepted one pass and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Harry Toffolo
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now