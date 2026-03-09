Harry Toffolo News: Plays full game
Toffolo had three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Austin FC.
Toffolo recorded 71 passes, created three chances and also made five clearances, two tackles and an interception. He has started all three games and accumulated 11 clearances, six tackles and two interceptions.
