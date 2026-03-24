Harry Toffolo News: Registers first assist

Toffolo assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 6-1 victory versus New York Red Bulls.

Toffolo's only chance created of the game earned him his first assist of the season after laying the ball off to Wilfried Zaha. The left back was also outstanding defensively, leading his side with six tackles, his highest tally since joining Charlotte in the summer of 2025. Across the opening five games he has now accumulated 14 tackles and 15 clearances with at least one tackle and two clearances in each appearance, while also contributing four shots and four chances created going forward across those games.