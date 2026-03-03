Harry Wilson headshot

Harry Wilson Injury: Late call to face Hammers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Wilson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's match against West Ham, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jon Harland of the Hounslow Herald. "Harry is one of the players that I said we have to keep assessing them and see. Tomorrow we are going to take some important decisions related with the game, and with the squad list and with the starting XI, and for sure we have some players to assess and after taking decisions."

Wilson is going to need to face some testing for Wednesday's outing after an injury in the club's last match, taking a knock to his ankle. This will require the attacker to be a late call, a bit concerning when he is viewed as their top option in the attack. If he tests fit, the attacker will look to see the start immediately, with Samuel Chukwueze and Oscar Bobb likely to start on the attacking flanks if he is not.

