Harry Wilson Injury: Nearing return

Wilson (foot) is nearing a return, according to manager Marco Silva. "It's nice to see Harry Wilson around the squad, on the grass, doing some individual work. He will be with us soon and that's great news in terms of the wide attacking areas of the pitch, where you miss a player of his characteristics, who can help the team."

Wilson is back working in training and is nearing a return. The winger won't be an option during a Sunday clash with Liverpool, but could be back as soon as an April 14 trip to Bournemouth. Wilson tends to be a useful depth option when fit, more than a reliable starter