Harry Wilson Injury: Out against West Ham
Wilson (ankle) is out for Wednesday's match against West Ham. The injury is "not too serious," according to manager Marco Silva.
Wilson is not going to be with the team and risk his ankle injury, with the attacker instead taking a match to rest the injury. They return to play Sunday in Cup play against Sunderland, likely holding him out until then and trying to keep a trophy chance alive.
