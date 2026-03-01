Harry Wilson Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Wilson is in question for Wednesday's match after suffering an ankle injury, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "He twisted the ankle, let's see how he's going to be in the next few days."

Wilson looks to be set for some testing as he prepares quickly for a match on Wednesday, suffering from an apparent ankle knock. With nine goals and six assists this season, this would be a rough loss, even for a match, a critical part of their attack. If he were to miss further time, Samuel Chukwueze and Oscar Bobb would likely start on the attacking flanks.