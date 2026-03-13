Harry Wilson headshot

Harry Wilson Injury: Should return against Forest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Wilson (ankle) should be back available for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest, the player said to the media, according to BBC. "I'm good. I had a bit of a knock after the Spurs game, which took a week or so to go, but I'm back training now, so I'm hoping I'll be good to go for Sunday and definitely good to go for the Wales games."

Wilson sat out the last two matches after picking up an ankle knock against Tottenham, but the winger is pushing to be available again for Sunday's clash with Forest. His return would be a major boost for the Cottagers since he is a locked-in starter in the front line and will look to regain that role if he's cleared for the game. Wilson has scored nine goals and added six assists across 27 appearances (25 starts) this season, putting together the best Premier League campaign of his career so far.

