Harry Wilson headshot

Harry Wilson Injury: Stays on sidelines

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Wilson (ankle) is out for Wednesday's match against West Ham.

Wilson is not going to be with the team and risk his ankle injury, with the attacker instead taking a match to rest the injury. They return to play Sunday in Cup play against Sunderland, likely holding him out until then and trying to keep a trophy chance alive.

Harry Wilson
Fulham
