Harry Wilson Injury: Surgery success, eyes April return
Wilson has completed his foot surgery and is eyeing a return in early April, according to manager Marco Silva, per Sam Tabuteau of the Borough of Hounslow Herald.
Wilson has completed his surgery after suffering a foot injury, with the operation appearing to have been clean and successful. He will now start working towards his recovery in the next few days. That said, he eyes a return around the beginning of April, that is if he sees no setbacks.
