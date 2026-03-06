Harry Wilson Injury: Unlikely vs. Southampton

Wilson (ankle) is not expected to be available for Sunday's game against Southampton, according to manager Marco Silva. "He was on the grass this morning [Thursday]. Let's see how he's going to react. He was there, doing individual work, not involved with the team, but doing the individual rehabilitation. Let's see how he's going to react tomorrow, [and] what is going to be the next step for him. Probably right now, if you ask me, he's probably not going to be in contention for Sunday, but we have some days until the game, and probably can have some news on Saturday."

Wilson didn't play in midweek against West Ham United after picking up a knock against Tottenham, and since he's yet to join full training, his chances of playing over the weekend are slim. The winger has been one of Fulham's best players this season, tallying 10 goals and seven assists across 29 appearances (25 starts) between Premier League and FA Cup. Oscar Bobb and Samuel Chukwueze are options to start if Wilson can't go Sunday.