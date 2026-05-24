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Harry Wilson News: Assists in substitute appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Wilson assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Wilson had a quiet conclusion to his standout individual season in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, missing a shot from the left side of the box that drifted wide in the second half and finishing without registering an effort on target, though he did provide a late assist for Tom Cairney's goal. The Welsh winger was involved in several buildup sequences throughout the match, adding one key pass and one cross. Wilson ends the 2025-26 Premier League season as Fulham's leading scorer with 10 goals and top assist provider with seven across 36 appearances.

Harry Wilson
Fulham
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