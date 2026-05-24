Harry Wilson News: Assists in substitute appearance

Wilson assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Wilson had a quiet conclusion to his standout individual season in Sunday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, missing a shot from the left side of the box that drifted wide in the second half and finishing without registering an effort on target, though he did provide a late assist for Tom Cairney's goal. The Welsh winger was involved in several buildup sequences throughout the match, adding one key pass and one cross. Wilson ends the 2025-26 Premier League season as Fulham's leading scorer with 10 goals and top assist provider with seven across 36 appearances.