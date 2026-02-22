Harry Wilson News: Assists with lone chance created
Wilson had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing five times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.
Wilson set up Alex Iwobi in the 85th minute while leading Fulham in both shots and crosses during the victory. The assist was the first goal involvement since January 24th for the attacker as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and 13 crosses over his last three league appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Wilson See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1111 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Wilson See More