Harry Wilson headshot

Harry Wilson News: Assists with lone chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Wilson had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing five times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Wilson set up Alex Iwobi in the 85th minute while leading Fulham in both shots and crosses during the victory. The assist was the first goal involvement since January 24th for the attacker as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and 13 crosses over his last three league appearances.

Harry Wilson
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Wilson See More
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago