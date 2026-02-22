Harry Wilson News: Assists with lone chance created

Wilson had an assist with his lone chance created while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing five times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Wilson set up Alex Iwobi in the 85th minute while leading Fulham in both shots and crosses during the victory. The assist was the first goal involvement since January 24th for the attacker as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and 13 crosses over his last three league appearances.