Harry Wilson News: Brilliant in win

Wilson scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Burnley.

Wilson had himself a day on Saturday, scoring one while recording two shots on goal, two tackles won with one key pass and one successful dribble against Burnley. This is just part of a successful season for Fulham, recording 10 goals and six assists in 29 appearances.