Harry Wilson News: Brilliant in win
Wilson scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Burnley.
Wilson had himself a day on Saturday, scoring one while recording two shots on goal, two tackles won with one key pass and one successful dribble against Burnley. This is just part of a successful season for Fulham, recording 10 goals and six assists in 29 appearances.
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