Harry Wilson headshot

Harry Wilson News: Brilliant in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Wilson scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Burnley.

Wilson had himself a day on Saturday, scoring one while recording two shots on goal, two tackles won with one key pass and one successful dribble against Burnley. This is just part of a successful season for Fulham, recording 10 goals and six assists in 29 appearances.

Harry Wilson
Fulham
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