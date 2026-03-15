Harry Wilson News: Fit to start
Wilson (ankle) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.
Wilson was likely to be an option for Sunday, and that has led to the attacker's return, already fit enough to find the starting XI immediately. This is huge news after two games out, as he is their top attacker, likely to continue in a starting role. He does have 15 goal contributions in 27 appearances this season, a career-high for a season for the winger.
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