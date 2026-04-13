Harry Wilson News: Major volume in loss
Wilson recorded two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Liverpool.
Wilson struggled for any sort of end product during Saturday's loss, but he had plenty of creative volume. The attacking midfielder took three corners and sent in seven crosses, but failed to create any dangerous chances. The attacking midfielder's volume gives him a decent floor but he needs to be better in the final third to produce end product.
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