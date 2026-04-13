Harry Wilson headshot

Harry Wilson News: Major volume in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Wilson recorded two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Liverpool.

Wilson struggled for any sort of end product during Saturday's loss, but he had plenty of creative volume. The attacking midfielder took three corners and sent in seven crosses, but failed to create any dangerous chances. The attacking midfielder's volume gives him a decent floor but he needs to be better in the final third to produce end product.

Harry Wilson
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Wilson See More
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
FPL Gameweek 30: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 30: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
31 days ago