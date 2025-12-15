Wilson assisted Fulham's first two goals Saturday from a corner and a cross, respectively, before curling in a goal of his own in a 3-2 road victory over Burnley. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the attacker has attempted 18 crosses (six accurate) and 12 corners while creating seven chances, assisting three goals and scoring three times. Through just 15 appearances (13 starts), Wilson has attempted 50 crosses, marking a new career-high for cross attempts in a single Premier League campaign.