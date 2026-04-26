Harry Wilson headshot

Harry Wilson News: Three shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Wilson generated three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Wilson recorded a team-high three shots Saturday, but he failed to put any on target. Still, he failed to put a shot on target in his third consecutive match, and he also didn't create a chance. He helped his team keep a clean sheet though, recording four clearances and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.

Harry Wilson
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Wilson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Wilson See More
FPL GW34 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 34-38
SOC
FPL GW34 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 34-38
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago