Harry Wilson News: Three shots Saturday

Wilson generated three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Wilson recorded a team-high three shots Saturday, but he failed to put any on target. Still, he failed to put a shot on target in his third consecutive match, and he also didn't create a chance. He helped his team keep a clean sheet though, recording four clearances and one interception in his full 90 minutes of action.