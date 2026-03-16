Harry Wilson News: Two shots in return
Wilson recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Nottingham Forest.
Wilson, who missed the last two matches with an ankle injury, made his return to the pitch Sunday. He took two shots, created one chance and recorded three crosses on the attack, one of the most productive attackers on the pitch in the scoreless draw. He also intercepted two passes, blocked one shot and won one tackle before he was subbed off in the 91st minute for Ryan Sessegnon.
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