Harvey Barnes News: 45-minute brace in cup action
Barnes scored two goals as a substitute in Wednesday's EFL Cup win over West Bromwich Albion.
Barnes impressed off the bench Wednesday, bouncing back from an unproductive appearance in the league opener. The winger notched his first two goals of the season in the 48th and 81st minutes, respectively, after taking Bazoumana Toure's place at halftime against the second-division side. If he can take advantage of the momentum, Barnes could remain a valuable offensive contributor as part of the team's three-man attacking midfield going forward.
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