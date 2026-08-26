Harvey Barnes headshot

Harvey Barnes News: 45-minute brace in cup action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Barnes scored two goals as a substitute in Wednesday's EFL Cup win over West Bromwich Albion.

Barnes impressed off the bench Wednesday, bouncing back from an unproductive appearance in the league opener. The winger notched his first two goals of the season in the 48th and 81st minutes, respectively, after taking Bazoumana Toure's place at halftime against the second-division side. If he can take advantage of the momentum, Barnes could remain a valuable offensive contributor as part of the team's three-man attacking midfield going forward.

Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harvey Barnes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harvey Barnes See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 2
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks
SOC
FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Newcastle vs Liverpool Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News
SOC
Newcastle vs Liverpool Preview, Predicted Lineups & Team News
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
SOC
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
14 days ago