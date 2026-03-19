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Harvey Barnes News: Assists in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Barnes assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-2 defeat versus Barcelona.

Barnes linked up sharply with Lewis Hall in the buildup to Anthony Elanga's opener and helped Newcastle consistently target Barcelona's left flank with intent early on. He stayed heavily involved in a dangerous front line before the momentum flipped late in the first half, capping his impact with an assist on Elanga's second goal in the 28th minute. Newcastle lost their footing after the break as Barcelona took control, limiting his influence as an outlet, but Barnes still looks in strong form with two goals and one assist over his last four appearances across all competitions and should continue to lock down the starting role on the left wing for the Magpies.

Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
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