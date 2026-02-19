Harvey Barnes headshot

Harvey Barnes News: Assists with season high in tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Barnes assisted once to go with six shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 6-1 victory versus Qarabag.

Barnes ended his six game goal contribution drought with an assist, his third of the season and first since early November. The winger was involved throughout on the left, recording a season high six shots while also creating two chances. He also set a new season high defensively with four tackles in a dominant performance against Qarabag.

Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
