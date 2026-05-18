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Harvey Barnes News: Contributes assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Barnes assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 win against West Ham United.

Barnes got in on the goalscoring fun during Sunday's win, tallying an assist during the win. It's a nice three points and a nice performance for Barnes, who had limited volume. He was efficient with the time on the ball he got though, and in the end set up a big goal in the flow of the match.

Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
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