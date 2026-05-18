Harvey Barnes News: Contributes assist
Barnes assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 win against West Ham United.
Barnes got in on the goalscoring fun during Sunday's win, tallying an assist during the win. It's a nice three points and a nice performance for Barnes, who had limited volume. He was efficient with the time on the ball he got though, and in the end set up a big goal in the flow of the match.
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