Harvey Barnes News: Contributes assist

Barnes assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 win against West Ham United.

Barnes got in on the goalscoring fun during Sunday's win, tallying an assist during the win. It's a nice three points and a nice performance for Barnes, who had limited volume. He was efficient with the time on the ball he got though, and in the end set up a big goal in the flow of the match.