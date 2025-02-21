Harvey Barnes News: Gets spot on bench
Barnes (thigh) was on the bench for Saturday's 4-0 loss against Manchester City.
Barnes had been out a month with this muscle injury and clearly wasn't ready for minutes in the Man City game, but it's good that he's training and available again. Assuming he has no setbacks, he should resume his role as a super sub with Callum Wilson, offering Newcastle depth on the attacking line.
