Harvey Barnes News: Key assist in victory

Barnes assisted once to go with seven shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Barnes played Sandro Tonali into space to setup Newcastle's game-winning second half goal Wednesday. The assist marked the second successive appearance in which the forward has provided the decisive pass in a goal scoring movement. In addition to his vision and passing abilities, Barnes led the Newcastle attack Wednesday with seven shots (zero on goal). After missing a six-match stretch due to a thigh injury, Barnes has made five appearances (three starts) across Newcastle's last five fixtures.