Harvey Barnes headshot

Harvey Barnes News: Key assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Barnes assisted once to go with seven shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Brentford.

Barnes played Sandro Tonali into space to setup Newcastle's game-winning second half goal Wednesday. The assist marked the second successive appearance in which the forward has provided the decisive pass in a goal scoring movement. In addition to his vision and passing abilities, Barnes led the Newcastle attack Wednesday with seven shots (zero on goal). After missing a six-match stretch due to a thigh injury, Barnes has made five appearances (three starts) across Newcastle's last five fixtures.

Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
