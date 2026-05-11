Harvey Barnes News: Nets opening goal

Barnes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Barnes appeared off the bench once again Sunday, a third straight match coming on as a substitute. That said, he would also bag a goal for a second match in a row from the bench, finding the back of the net in the 74th minute to open the scoring. This marks his seventh goal of the season in 35 appearances (18 starts), although he is still without an assist.