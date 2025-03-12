Harvey Barnes News: Picks up assist in win
Barnes assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-0 win over West Ham United.
Barnes notched his first goal contribution in eight league appearances, while he also clocked in his most playing time in a match since returning from a month-long absence. Additionally, he tied his season high with two chances created for a fourth time on the campaign.
