Harvey Barnes headshot

Harvey Barnes News: Picks up assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Barnes assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Barnes notched his first goal contribution in eight league appearances, while he also clocked in his most playing time in a match since returning from a month-long absence. Additionally, he tied his season high with two chances created for a fourth time on the campaign.

Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
