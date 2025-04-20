Fantasy Soccer
Harvey Barnes headshot

Harvey Barnes News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Barnes assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Barnes assisted Fabian Schar's goal with a well-delivered cross from the right flank in the first half on Saturday. He was active on the wing, creating opportunities and applying pressure on the opposition's defense but it wasn't enough to help his team secure some points. He will aim to maintain his attacking contributions against Ipswich Town on Saturday.​

Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
