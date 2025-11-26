Barnes gave Newcastle the lead inside six minutes, lashing a left-foot shot past Geronimo Rulli from close range after Sandro Tonali broke the lines and crossed from the right flank of the box. It was his fourth goal in five games in the Champions League this season. Early in the second half, he thought he had restored the lead, only for a tidy finish to be ruled out for offside. Barnes is in a brilliant form as he contributed four goals and one assist in his last four appearances across all competitions for the Magpies.