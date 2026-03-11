Harvey Barnes headshot

Harvey Barnes News: Scores goal in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Barnes scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Barcelona.

Barnes fired Newcastle in front in the 86th minute, arriving at the back post to hammer home Jacob Murphy's cross and send St James' Park into a frenzy. He had already been one of Newcastle's most dangerous attacking outlets, constantly stretching the defense with his pace and direct running while finishing the night with four shots (two on target) and two crosses. The strike looked like it would seal the tie before Barcelona's stoppage-time penalty flipped the entire script, and Barnes now sits on 11 goals and three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season for the Magpies.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harvey Barnes See More
