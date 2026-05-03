Harvey Barnes News: Scores one goal off bench

Barnes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Brighton.

Barnes came off the bench in the second half of Saturday's 3-1 win over Brighton and delivered the decisive contribution, scoring with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that flew in under the crossbar in stoppage time to seal the result. The English winger replaced Jacob Murphy and immediately added directness down the left, making his presence felt in the final stages as his side protected their lead under sustained Brighton pressure. Barnes has now scored six Premier League goals this season across 34 appearances, with his late contribution helping end a five-match losing run.