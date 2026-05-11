Harvey Elliott Injury: Loan clause rules him out Friday

Elliott (not injury related) is unable to feature in Friday's clash against Liverpool due to a loan clause preventing him from playing against his parent club.

Elliott's exclusion is a purely contractual matter rather than any fitness concern, with his loan agreement from Liverpool containing a standard clause preventing him from featuring against the Reds. His absence has a limited impact on Aston Villa's starting XI given that he has managed just 20 minutes of action since early February, and the club has enough attacking options to cover his absence.