Harvey Elliott headshot

Harvey Elliott Injury: Unlikely to feature again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:55am

Elliott is not available for Saturday's game against Leeds and likely going forward, manager Unai Emery told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "[Harvey] Elliott, as well, is not available for tomorrow."

Unfortunately for Elliott, Villa and Liverpool couldn't come to an agreement on new terms, which means he's unlikely to play again for Villa this season. If he hits a certain threshold, Villa would be forced to buy him, something Unai Emery clearly doesn't want. In what has been a lost year, Elliott made just four league appearances for Villa this season.

Harvey Elliott
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harvey Elliott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harvey Elliott See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
151 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
151 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
157 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
158 days ago
FPL Tips GW4 Transfers In & Out: Grealish, Semenyo, Palmer & Watkins Analyzed
SOC
FPL Tips GW4 Transfers In & Out: Grealish, Semenyo, Palmer & Watkins Analyzed
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
162 days ago