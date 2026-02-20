Harvey Elliott Injury: Unlikely to feature again

Elliott is not available for Saturday's game against Leeds and likely going forward, manager Unai Emery told media during Friday's pre-match press conference. "[Harvey] Elliott, as well, is not available for tomorrow."

Unfortunately for Elliott, Villa and Liverpool couldn't come to an agreement on new terms, which means he's unlikely to play again for Villa this season. If he hits a certain threshold, Villa would be forced to buy him, something Unai Emery clearly doesn't want. In what has been a lost year, Elliott made just four league appearances for Villa this season.