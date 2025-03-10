Harvey Elliott News: Four shots as sub

Elliott had four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Southampton.

Elliott attempted four shots in the second half as he was brought on for the final 45 to try and turn around the game. This came only a few days after he impressed from the bench in Paris and scored the winning goal against PSG. Of his four shots he got one on target and before this game the most shots he had attempted this was two in a full 90 minute display against PSV.