Harvey Elliott News: Grabs late winner in Paris

Elliott scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain.

Elliott came from the bench and scored the only goal just 76 seconds after he entered the field of play. His goal came down to the great forward play of Darwin Nunez, who fed him through in an overlapping run. All of his goals this season have come in the Champions League this year, and his starts have been limited to games where rotation has been at the centre of selection.