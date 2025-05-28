Harvey Elliott News: Limited role

Elliott was limited to just one goal and two assists in 18 appearances (two starts) in the Premier League.

Elliott struggled to really build on a solid 2023/24, he was limited by injuries and when fit, he didn't get in the team often. In fact, two of his goal contributions came in the penultimate match of the campaign. His Champions League return (three goals in five appearances) was a bit better but still nothing incredible. If the rumored move for Florian Wirtz comes to fruition, Elliott would likely be sold, or buried at the bottom of the depth chart.