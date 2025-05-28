Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Harvey Elliott headshot

Harvey Elliott News: Limited role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Elliott was limited to just one goal and two assists in 18 appearances (two starts) in the Premier League.

Elliott struggled to really build on a solid 2023/24, he was limited by injuries and when fit, he didn't get in the team often. In fact, two of his goal contributions came in the penultimate match of the campaign. His Champions League return (three goals in five appearances) was a bit better but still nothing incredible. If the rumored move for Florian Wirtz comes to fruition, Elliott would likely be sold, or buried at the bottom of the depth chart.

Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now