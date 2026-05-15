Harvey Elliott headshot

Harvey Elliott News: Option again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Elliott is available for upcoming games after being unable to play Friday against his parent club Liverpool due to contractual reasons.

Elliott may see action in the final Premier League and UEL games of the season, but he could very well remain an unused substitute, as has been the case for most of the season. Considering all competitions, he has recorded eight shots and four crosses while failing to score or assist over 211 minutes of play in 2025/26. He'll likely serve as backup for Emiliano Buendia and John McGinn.

Harvey Elliott
Aston Villa
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