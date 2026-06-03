Hassan Tambakti Injury: Hamstring pain disrupts training

Tambakti was unable to complete training after feeling pain in his hamstring, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced, according to Al-Riyadiyah.

Tambakti's condition will be assessed by the national team medical staff over the coming days before any further clarity emerges on his availability for Saudi Arabia's World Cup campaign. The federation will provide further updates once the extent of the issue has been determined, with the timing of the setback a concern heading into the tournament. If Tambakti can't be fit to feature, Ali bin Hassan bin Mohammed Majrashi will be the likely option to start in his spot for the Green Falcons.