Hassane Kamara Injury: Fit for Fiorentina bout
Kamara (foot) "has trained fully for three days without particular issues, so he will be with us Monday," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.
Kamara has overcome his second bout of plantar fasciitis in the season and will be back after skipping five matches. He'll tussle for minutes with Jordan Zemura going forward. Kamara has swung in at least one cross in every appearance, piling up 50 deliveries and assisting once. He has registered four chances created, seven tackles (six won) and 13 clearances in his last five displays.
