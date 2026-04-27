Hassane Kamara headshot

Hassane Kamara News: Could see more usage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Kamara registered five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Lazio.

Kamara had decent service numbers but just wasn't able to connect with a teammate in this high-scoring game. He could be in line for more usage if Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's injury is serious, so he's worth backing against a Torino team which has conceded 56 times in Serie A play.

Hassane Kamara
Udinese
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