Hassane Kamara News: Could see more usage
Kamara registered five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Lazio.
Kamara had decent service numbers but just wasn't able to connect with a teammate in this high-scoring game. He could be in line for more usage if Jurgen Ekkelenkamp's injury is serious, so he's worth backing against a Torino team which has conceded 56 times in Serie A play.
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