Hassane Kamara News: Given bench role
Kamara (foot) is on the bench for Monday's match against Fiorentina.
Kamara is ending a major absence Monday, missing the club's past five games and returning to a spot on the bench. He will likely test his legs before pushing for a starting role again, starting in 12 of his 15 appearances this campaign.
