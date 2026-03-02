Hassane Kamara headshot

Hassane Kamara News: Given bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Kamara (foot) is on the bench for Monday's match against Fiorentina.

Kamara is ending a major absence Monday, missing the club's past five games and returning to a spot on the bench. He will likely test his legs before pushing for a starting role again, starting in 12 of his 15 appearances this campaign.

Hassane Kamara
Udinese
