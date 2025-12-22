Kamara returned to action after sitting out three matches because of a foot injury and was reasonably active in a match that was already out of hand. He'll likely be back in the starting lineup versus Lazio, replacing Nicolo Bertola, who has adapted to the wing lately, or another defender. He has posted one or more shots in his last five showings, totaling seven (four on target) and logging one assist, 15 crosses (three accurate) and 10 interceptions in that span. He has had one or more deliveries in every appearance.