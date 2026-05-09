Hassane Kamara News: Sets up teammate in Cagliari bout
Kamara assisted once to go with two tackles (two won), two clearances and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Cagliari.
Kamara dished out a great helper on one of his few offensive forays, escaping his direct opponent with a back-door cut and teeing up Adam Buksa with a low-driven cross from the baseline. It's his second assist of the season. He has created at least one chance in six consecutive matches, piling up nine key passes and adding six tackles (all won) and three interceptions during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his third straight match with multiple clearances (seven total). On the other hand, he snapped a seven-game streak with multiple crosses.
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