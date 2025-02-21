Fantasy Soccer
Hassane Kamara News: Shows well in Lecce match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Kamara won two of three tackles and generated three crosses (one accurate), two clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Kamara was on point on both ends in the narrow win, coming away with a well-rounded stat line. He has started over Jordan Zemura in four consecutive tilts, recording one assist, three key passes, 10 crosses (three accurate) and 11 clearances, with two clean sheets.

