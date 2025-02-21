Hassane Kamara News: Shows well in Lecce match
Kamara won two of three tackles and generated three crosses (one accurate), two clearances and two interceptions in Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.
Kamara was on point on both ends in the narrow win, coming away with a well-rounded stat line. He has started over Jordan Zemura in four consecutive tilts, recording one assist, three key passes, 10 crosses (three accurate) and 11 clearances, with two clean sheets.
