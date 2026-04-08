Hassane Kamara headshot

Hassane Kamara News: Six crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Kamara recorded one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Kamara led the Udinese attacking effort Monday with six crosses (two accurate) in their 0-0 draw versus Como. The versatile veteran also contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 69 minutes of play. Since returning from a foot injury, Kamara has created two chances from 11 crosses (three accurate) and made 10 clearances across five appearances (four starts).

Hassane Kamara
Udinese
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