Hassane Kamara News: Subs in late against Fiorentina

Kamara (foot) had one inaccurate cross, one clearance and four passes in 17 minutes in Monday's 3-0 victory over Fiorentina.

Kamara returned to action after a five-game absence as Udinese coasted to a win in this one. Jordan Zemura has been serviceable in relief, so the two will likely split duties going forward. Kamara has logged at least one cross in every seasonal appearance, totaling 51 deliveries (eight accurate) in 16 matches, posting also one assist and 13 key passes.