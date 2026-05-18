Hassane Kamara News: Suspended for Napoli tilt

Kamara had seven crosses (one accurate), one key pass and three clearances and was booked for the fifth time in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Cremonese.

Kamara had good volume but not much precision in this one. He will skip the season finale because of yellow-card accumulation. Kingsley Ehizibue will be back from suspension in the next game, allowing Juan Arizala and Jordan Zemura to move to the left wing. Kamara finishes up with two assists, 23 chances created and 82 crosses (17 accurate) in 26 appearances (22 starts) and was the go-to-guy in his role when healthy.