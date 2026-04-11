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Hassane Kamara News: Workmanlike in Milan meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Kamara had two clearances, two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and won one tackle in Saturday's 3-0 win over AC Milan.

Kamara contributed to a remarkable defensive effort by his side and ventured forward a few times. He has posted multiple crosses in four games on the trot, piling up 12 (four accurate) and adding three key passes, seven interceptions and two tackles (both won) over that span. Moreover, this marked his 20th match in a row with at least one clearance, for a total of 48.

Hassane Kamara
Udinese
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