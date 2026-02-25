Hassani Dotson headshot

Hassani Dotson Injury: Avoids concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Dotson (head) is not in concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head in the season-opening match against Colorado Rapids, according to coach Brian Schmetzer, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Dotson won't face a forced absence, but his status is still a doubt ahead of the next visit to Real Salt Lake. He started as part of a two-man defensive midfield alongside Cristian Roldan in the previous game, and that spot could be taken by Snyder Brunell in case the injury requires more time to heal. If fully fit, Dotson could aim to get plenty of time on the field, racking up passes and defensive stats.

Hassani Dotson
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hassani Dotson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hassani Dotson See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW22
Author Image
Deke Mathews
October 28, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 6
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 9, 2020
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 28
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 11, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 24
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 24
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 14, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 21
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 21
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 26, 2019