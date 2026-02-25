Hassani Dotson Injury: Avoids concussion protocol

Dotson (head) is not in concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the head in the season-opening match against Colorado Rapids, according to coach Brian Schmetzer, Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports reports.

Dotson won't face a forced absence, but his status is still a doubt ahead of the next visit to Real Salt Lake. He started as part of a two-man defensive midfield alongside Cristian Roldan in the previous game, and that spot could be taken by Snyder Brunell in case the injury requires more time to heal. If fully fit, Dotson could aim to get plenty of time on the field, racking up passes and defensive stats.